L&G abolishes quarterly reporting from 2016
Follows calls from Schroders
Major fund groups 'falling short' on responsible investing
Several of the UK's major asset managers are falling short on stewardship and responsible investment practice, according to NGO ShareAction.
Fresh blow for Tesco as FRC announces multi-year investigation
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is to investigate several years' worth of Tesco financial statements following the revelation the supermarket overstated profits earlier this year.
What can managers learn from Tesco's accounting debacle?
Corporate financial reports have grown in length and complexity, leaving some managers baffled. Annabelle Williams reports.