'Confirmation of a changing political landscape': Industry reacts to Renzi's referendum defeat
Fund managers have warned of short-term volatility following Italy's vote against constitutional reform in this weekend's referendum, which they say could "exert a baleful influence" on the country's struggling banking sector.
Europe braces for fallout as Italian PM Renzi suffers heavy defeat in make-or-break referendum
The euro fell to levels last seen in March 2015 last night as Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign after suffering a worse defeat than expected in the country's referendum on constitutional reform.
Will Italy's referendum be the latest signpost for other developed nations?
For over two decades, the pace of Italy's economic growth has lagged that of its major continental peers, writes LGIM's Justin Onuekwusi.