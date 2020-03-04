Rensburg
Rensburg Sheppards renamed Investec W&I
Rensburg Sheppards Investment Management has changed its name to Investec Wealth & Investment following the firm's full acquisition by Investec last year.
Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of Rensburg
Franklin Templeton has today completed its £45m cash purchase of Rensburg Fund Management from Investec.
Templeton likely to merge UK Equity fund
The Templeton UK Equity fund is likely to be merged away following Franklin Templeton's takeover of UK equity boutique Rensburg Fund Management.
Franklin Templeton to buy Rensburg for £45m
Investec has agreed to sell Rensburg Fund Management Limited to Franklin Templeton for £45m.
Rensburg's Spencer swaps overseas for UK domestics
Rensburg's Paul Spencer has turned over 15% of the UK Mid Cap Growth trust to ramp up exposure to UK domestic stocks.
Rensburg's Morton warns of equity market correction
Colin Morton, a large-cap specialist at Rensburg, has warned UK equity markets could reach dangerously high levels before prices see a correction.
Investec to acquire Rensburg Sheppards
Investec plans to take over the remaining 52% stake in investment management firm Rensburg Sheppards for £412m.
Rensburg's Spencer sticks to agnostic stockpicking to negotiate market volatility
Rensburg manager builds up big overseas bias and stays away from UK consumer to beat benchmark despite market turbulence
Rensburg UK Mid Cap Growth climbs 8.8% over 3 years
Consistency of Spencer puts fund eighth in peer group
The 2025 winners
Investment Week surveyed leading advisers to get their opinions on which funds and managers will deliver the best returns over the next 15 years
Any recovery from the recent downturn will be slow and protracted
The latest forecasts from the IMF suggest global growth will be negative in 2009 with the UK economy expected to be among the worst performers of the developed nations.
F&C multi-managers return to Luckraft
F&C has reintroduced AXA Framlington Equity Income to its multi-manager Cautious and Distribution portfolios.
Surtees exit sees Anderson take on Gartmore gilt range
New Gartmore addition John Anderson has taken on the group's institutional gilt range, following Simon Surtees' exit from the company.