relocations

EY Brexit tracker finds FS firms continue to migrate staff and assets to other European cities

People moves

EY Brexit tracker finds FS firms continue to migrate staff and assets to other European cities

Dublin and Luxembourg top choices for office moves

clock 02 March 2021 •
Nomura in talks to relocate European hub from London to Paris post-Brexit

Industry

Nomura in talks to relocate European hub from London to Paris post-Brexit

Already planning broker dealer in Frankfurt

clock 05 October 2018 •
Trustpilot