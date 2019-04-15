Red October

Asset managers target 'quick wins' from data analytics after 'tumultuous' Q4

Equities

Prioritising data and nearer-term digitisation projects

clock 15 April 2019 •
Equity funds see highest inflows since April last month as investors shake off 'Red October'

Funds

£782m in equity funds

clock 10 December 2018 •
UBS Global Wealth increases global equity exposure following 'Red October' sell-off

Markets

Buying opportunities in global stocks

clock 27 November 2018 •
