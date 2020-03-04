re-registration
Standard Life calls for 'common currency' to aid re-reg
Standard Life has called for platforms with super clean deals to house alternative share classes in order to aid re-registration.
Can re-reg keep pace with platform product development?
Will product developments leave re-registration progress standing?
Alliance Trust in £150 re-reg teaser after Hargreaves disclosure
Alliance Trust Savings (ATS) is offering £150 cash back to customers who open a new account and transfer their investment from another provider to an ATS ISA or individual dealing account (IDA).
Skandia hires 40 to speed up re-registration
Skandia has taken a number of steps to speed up re-registration processes with platforms that are currently unable to handle automated re-registration.
AXA warns of super clean 'cartel' between platforms
A breakaway movement of platforms pushing for special share classes could create a ‘cartel' between bigger firms, according to AXA Elevate.
Cofunds backs down over re-reg policy after outcry
Cofunds, the UK's largest platform, has backtracked on its unpopular policy on re-registration after an outcry from peers and advisers.
Shaughnessy: Bundled pricing still has place in market
Bundled pricing is more cost effective for the vast majority of clients, according to Fidelity's Gary Shaughnessy.