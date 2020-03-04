RBC GAM
BRICS summit: What is the outlook for the member nations?
Do same risks remain in place?
Investing amid ongoing global economic concerns
Having spoken to numerous market participants, we discern a number of areas of current concern.
RBC: GARS outflows set to reach £12bn in 2018
Record monthly withdrawals
Opportunities within ESG 'remain undiminished' despite Trump policies
It is clear to many market participants that focusing attention solely on traditional company-specific data such as standard ratios and financial outputs is no longer adequate.
The importance of profitability AND sustainability
'We are citizens of the planet'