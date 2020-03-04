RAM
Emerging opportunities: Time to favour EM again?
EMERGING MARKETS
Renaissance to soft-close Sub-Saharan fund at $150m
Renaissance Asset Managers (RAM) plans to soft-close its Sub-Saharan fund as significant inflows over the past year have taken it close to capacity.
How we plan to become the best EM boutique in the world
CIO Plamen Monovski tells Katie Holliday about his firm's ‘Indiana Jones' approach to investing and his ambitious plans to grow the business.
Renaissance swells assets with double fund takeover
Renaissance Asset Managers (RAM) has acquired two Eastern European funds from specialist EM fund house Griffin Capital Management.
GEM Focus: Eastern Europe
Plamen Monovski from Renaissance Asset Managers discusses Eastern Europe.
GEM Focus: Russia
Plamen Monovski from Renaissance Asset Managers discusses Russia.