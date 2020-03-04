RADAR
Barclays to close underperforming Radar funds
Barclays Capital is to close both the onshore and offshore versions of its Radar fund after failing to attract sufficient investor demand, Investment Week understands.
Ignis' Bowie: Why backing the banks was my best call post-Lehmans
The past three years have been a tumultuous time for the financials sector, which has seen a phase of deleveraging, rights issues and balance sheet repair which continues to this day.
M&G fund rides gilt boom to boost income
As income-producing stocks struggle to make total returns, Steven Andrew uses his fund's ability to invest in bonds to outperform his peers.