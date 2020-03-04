Quickfire Q&A
One Minute With… David Brenchley
Introductions to the IW team
One Minute With… Zara Bailey
Introductions to the IW team
One Minute With… Natasha Buckle
Introductions to the IW team
One Minute With… Anna Prunty
Introductions to the IW team
One Minute With… Beth Brearley
Introductions to the IW team
One Minute With… Dani Warwick
Introductions to the IW team
Lanning: Managers' active share is key part of fund selection
'Managers’ active share is key to fund selection'
Why 2015 could be another bruising year for investors
Another bruising year for investors?
Geopolitical risk and currency wars: The main risks to investors in 2015?
Beware currency wars in 2015
'Targeting volatility can leave you behind the curve on asset allocation'
‘Targeting volatility can leave you behind the curve'
Architas' Rock: How we are using alternatives to dampen volatility
‘How we are using alternatives to dampen volatility’
'Property has been our favourite asset class of 2014'
‘Property is our favourite asset class of 2014’
'Expectations for the UK are getting ahead of themselves'
‘Expectations for the UK are getting ahead of themselves’
'Investors have not felt pain like this in markets for some time'
‘We haven't felt pain like this in markets for some time’
'Clients need to take more risk to see real returns'
‘Clients need to take more risk to see real returns’
'Market conditions have left customers bruised'
‘Market conditions have left customers bruised’
'The main issue facing clients is interest rates'
‘The main issue facing clients is interest rates’
'Investors should expect nothing from bonds'
'Investors should expect nothing from bonds’
Gilligan: The biggest issue facing markets is Ukraine
'The biggest issue facing markets is Ukraine'
'The key question now is how to counterbalance equity exposure'
'The key question now is how to counterbalance equity exposure'
'I am surprised at the market reaction to current geopolitical risk'
‘I am surprised at the market reaction to current geopolitical risk’
Close Bros: Why we are steering clear of 'asset gatherer' managers
Steering clear of the asset gatherers
Quickfire Q&A: 'Japanese companies are still fundamentally broken'
Murdoch Asset Management director Tony Dunne tells Julia Rampen why he prefers Mark Barnett to Neil Woodford, what opportunities he sees in student accommodation and why he is steering clear of the rally in Japan.
FCA dealing commission reform 'could hit industry profitability'
FCA dealing commission reform 'could hit industry profitability'