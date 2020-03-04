Qrops
Novia Global targets expat market with offshore platform
Novia Global is to launch an offshore version of its platform to allow expats greater access to DFMs and offshore funds.
HMRC Qrops defeat heralds tighter rules for overseas pension transfers
The recent defeat by HMRC to levy a 55% tax on investors in a delisted Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) is likely to see a further tightening up on overseas pension transfer rules.
Why QROPS could be the right choice for your client
Mercator Trust's Stephen Collier explains how Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes could benefit your clients who move overseas.