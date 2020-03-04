QIF
Legg Mason launches senior loans fund
Legg Mason Global Asset Management has launched a Dublin-domiciled senior loans fund through its largest subsidiary Western Asset Management.
Walker Crips to launch UK bridging finance fund
Walker Crips is launching what it says is the UK's first regulated bridging finance investment fund for its newly created alternative investments division.
Insight unveils UCITS version of Short-Dated High Yield Bond fund
Insight Investment has launched a UCITS version of its Short-Dated High Yield Bond fund, managed by Ulrich Gerhard.