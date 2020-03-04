QE3

FTSE hits six-month high on QE3
The FTSE continued to make huge gains in afternoon trading, reaching its highest level since late March after the Federal Reserve unveiled its third round of quantitative easing.

Bernanke pulls trigger on QE3
The Federal Reserve has unleashed a third round of quantitative easing to support the US economy following a wave of poor data and a weakening labour market.