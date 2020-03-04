QE2
How should investors position for 2013?
We believe the investment backdrop remains structurally difficult.
Threadneedle's Colwell: Our top themes during five volatile years
Richard Colwell, manager of the Threadneedle UK Equity Income fund, discusses the current state of the UK market and the outlook for the next 12 months.
Is more UK quantitative easing now off the table?
Monetary Policy Committee member Adam Posen's surprise decision to curtail his calls for further quantitative easing in the UK raises questions over the Bank of England's next move.
SLI's GARS team: Our game changers for markets in 2012
The Big Question: What are your predictions for 2012?
We ask investment experts for their forecasts for 2012.
Mervyn King to face TSC grilling over QE
Bank of England governor Mervyn King has been asked by the Treasury Select Committee to explain his decision to inject a further £75m into the UK economy through quantitative easing (QE).
Surpise QE boost 'guarantees' more stimulus next February
The Bank of England's surprise decision last week to increase its quantitative easing programme by £75bn will lead to further stimulus in February, according to economists.