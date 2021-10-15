Q3 2021 results

Hargreaves Lansdown attracts £1.3bn of new business but revenue drops 1%

Asset Managers

Hargreaves Lansdown attracts £1.3bn of new business but revenue drops 1%

Assets under management jumped to £138bn in Q3

clock 15 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 