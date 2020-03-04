Q2

Aberdeen suffers net outflow of £3.4bn in Q2
Aberdeen Asset Management was hard hit by June's market sell-off, which contributed to a 1% drop in AUM for the asset manager in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the end of March.

BlackRock sees profits fall 11% in Q2
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, has reported its profits fell 11% in the second quarter, as the global downturn in markets cut into fee income.

