Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
Hargreaves Lansdown sees end-of-tax-year boost despite 'considerable investment challenges'
Chris Hill's first results as CEO
EMs/Greece/Brexit: Wealth managers reveal their big debating points for Q2
Greek debt crisis could re-emerge
Financials boost Q2 dividend payouts to record levels
Strong performance from financials bumped up UK payouts to a second quarter record of £29.2bn this year, according to the latest Capita Dividend Monitor.
Mark Carney: One year on
Where are the bond bargains?
Are income funds holding back the UK recovery?
When Chancellor George Osborne stood up to deliver last week's Autumn Statement, there was little doubt he felt more bullish than in 2012.
PSigma's Becket drops IP Income on Woodford exit
PSigma Investment Management CIO Tom Becket has sold out of the £11bn Invesco Perpetual Income fund after ten years following news of manager Neil Woodford's departure.
Woodford's high-profile new picks: L&G, Thomas Cook and Ladbrokes
Invesco Perpetual's Neil Woodford is backing the Thomas Cook turnaround story, Investment Week can reveal, and has bought his first FTSE 100 financial since the crisis.
Aberdeen suffers net outflow of £3.4bn in Q2
Aberdeen Asset Management was hard hit by June's market sell-off, which contributed to a 1% drop in AUM for the asset manager in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the end of March.
Capita cuts UK divi forecast despite £25bn Q2 record
UK dividend payments hit a new record high in Q2, with PLCs paying out a total of £25.3bn to investors, but slowing profit growth means full-year dividends are expected to drop year-on-year.
Fund buyers focus on EMs as valuations tumble
Four managers reveal their recent asset allocation moves and top picks from the EM equity space.
Morningstar reveals the most wanted stocks of Q2
Morningstar has revealed a list of ten most sought-after stocks in the second quarter, based on searches via its website.
What can data tell us about prospects for the US?
US PROSPECTS
UBS builds passives range with first onshore retail offering
UBS Asset Management is to become the latest group to boost its passive fund offering in the UK, as it launches the first product in a new range for retail investors.
Where next for UK economy as it escapes recession in third quarter?
The surprise 1% rise in UK GDP in Q3 points to only a slight improvement in the economy's growth outlook, according to forecasters.
Central bankers to the UK's rescue - again
Juan Valenzuela gives his thoughts on the impact of the latest round of QE in the UK and abroad.
Will QE drive a new gold rush in second half?
George Soros and John Paulson are among the investors buying gold in anticipation of an uptick in price driven by more QE in developed economies this year.
BlackRock's Landers: Brazil now under serious investor scrutiny
A slowing economy, poor corporate earnings and macroeconomic fears have put Brazil under intense scrutiny from investors, according to BlackRock's Will Landers.
BlackRock sees profits fall 11% in Q2
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, has reported its profits fell 11% in the second quarter, as the global downturn in markets cut into fee income.