Q1 2023

GlobalData: Europe risk score eases for investors in the first quarter of 2023

Europe

GlobalData: Europe risk score eases for investors in the first quarter of 2023

Challenges remain

clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
St James's Place Q1 net inflows fall 31% year-on-year

Companies

St James's Place Q1 net inflows fall 31% year-on-year

FUM up £2.4bn

clock 27 April 2023 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners net inflows surge in Q1 2023

Companies

Evelyn Partners net inflows surge in Q1 2023

Up 45.1% from Q1 2022

clock 26 April 2023 • 1 min read
Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

Companies

Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

Absolute return assets drop

clock 26 April 2023 • 1 min read
Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

Companies

Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

£1.5bn in market movement

clock 25 April 2023 • 1 min read
I know, I know…

Investment

I know, I know…

Friday Briefing

clock 11 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot