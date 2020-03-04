Q1
Lazard's Custis: Could M&A activity entice investors back to the UK market?
UK M&A activity in Q1 strongest for a decade
What were the drivers behind the best and worst-performing funds of Q1?
Indian funds struggled
Trump caution, Japan and value funds: Buyers reveal Q1 key calls
What are investors' concerns?
Finding value in UK Smaller Companies
Fund Manager Focus: Special dividends on the rise in Asia
How Prusik Asian Income topped the charts
Hasenstab: This market offers no extreme outlier opportunities
Kames CEO Davis: 'We have to get into the risk game'
Kames Capital CEO Martin Davis talks to Anna Fedorova about Scottish independence, rebranding, and the group's plans to diversify away from the fixed income space.
UK election countdown: The start of a volatile year?
Kames eyes move into multi-asset absolute return space
Kames Capital is considering a move into the multi-asset absolute return space, following strong inflows into its existing absolute return products and the outstanding success of the multi-billion pound GARS franchise.
Good bank, bad bank? Managers' picks from the UK banking sector
With the banking sector reporting mixed first quarter results, which groups are still worth holding on to?
The Buxton effect: Old Mutual tops sales charts in Q1
Old Mutual Global Investors has attracted the most retail inflows of all fund groups in the first quarter of the year, as investors flock to the group's UK star Richard Buxton.
Five ETFs which saw demand soar in Q1...and five which didn't
ETF flow data from iShares reveals investors have been selling equities and buying bonds in the first quarter of the year, with the five top-selling ETFs all belonging to the fixed income space.
How to log on to the 'internet of things'
TECHNOLOGY
Fund research: A missed opportunity?
S&P Capital IQ Fund Research has prepared users for the possibility the business will be wound up at the end of Q1, presenting an opportunity for others in the space.
Fund groups in talks with Skandia over Select pricing fears
Fund groups signed up to Skandia's WealthSelect proposition are holding further talks with the platform after it altered its pricing plans, sparking concerns over margins.
Contrarian: A perfect market for housebuilders?
Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed excited talk of a UK housing bubble.
Why Lang backs telecoms to re-rate but fears banks
Ardevora's Jeremy Lang, manager of the group's UK Income fund, remains nervous on banks but has renewed faith in opportunities in telecoms as the sector evolves.
Capita cuts UK divi forecast despite £25bn Q2 record
UK dividend payments hit a new record high in Q2, with PLCs paying out a total of £25.3bn to investors, but slowing profit growth means full-year dividends are expected to drop year-on-year.
Real estate's elusive recovery
PROPERTY
The Contrarian Investor: Why Japan is a ticking timebomb
Japan has always been a tricky subject for a self-confessed contrarian. It is a prime example of the columnist's conundrum, a poorly diagnosed but utterly chronic condition whereby newspaper columnists, CIOs and cross asset class strategists feel the...