PUTM Bothwell

Morningstar data: UK funds see flat month in November

UK

Morningstar data: UK funds see flat month in November

£3.2bn lump sum inflow to one fund

clock 16 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Aviva Investors launches two impact funds aligned with seven SDGs

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 