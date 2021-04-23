public spending
Identifying the shape of an economic recovery in a world of known unknowns
Drawing up forecasts amid public spending and unemployment
UK economy is paused, not suffering a hard reset
Following the financial crash of 2008, investors have benefited from a decade of bullish markets, and while there were indications that a slowdown was on the horizon, economic stasis caused by a flu pandemic was not on anyone's radar.
The long-term impacts of coronavirus on emerging markets
Three key drivers of change
Chancellor set to announce largest rise in borrowing for 30 years
Austerity to end
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?