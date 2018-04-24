Prothena

Update: Concerns raised over independence of Woodford trust's board

Investment Trusts

Update: Concerns raised over independence of Woodford trust's board

Celebrated anniversary on 21 April

clock 24 April 2018 •
Woodford: 'Crowded consensus' in stockmarkets is about to change

UK

Woodford: 'Crowded consensus' in stockmarkets is about to change

Describes Prothena disappointment

clock 24 April 2018 •
Trustpilot