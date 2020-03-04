property funds
Fidelity CEO Richards backs new open-ended fund rules - reports
Follows Woodford collapse
Investors flee Standard Life Aberdeen property fund following M&G gating
Outflows topped £31m
FCA asks platforms for number of clients affected after M&G suspension
'Top dozen or so'
UK property funds reassure investors after M&G suspension
Cash levels remain elevated
Bad Brexit: How will property funds react?
The measures needed to make investors feel safe as houses
Property funds under increased FCA scrutiny ahead of Brexit deadline
Liquidity worries heightened by possibility of no deal
AJ Bell ditches Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF from funds list
On back of outflows
Prudential restricts withdrawals from institutional UK Property fund
Focus on liquidity issues continue
AIC sector revamp welcomed as alternative flows double
Changes come into effect on 28 May
Open-ended property funds could be a 'car crash', warn fund selectors
Warning of fund suspensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Board of AXA Property trust proposes manager and investment policy change to avoid wind-down
Winding down since April 2013
Fitch Ratings: Brexit to drive wave of property fund gatings
Property devaluation could spark further outflows
Janus Henderson adjusts pricing approach on £2.8bn Property fund to promote 'long-term investment'
Moving to a full-spread basis
FCA narrows focus on property fund liquidity
Follows wave of Brextit-related redemptions
Kames poaches ASI manager for property team
Will report to Mark Bunney
FCA opens discussion on further 'regulatory intervention' for open-ended funds investing in illiquid assets
Follows last year's property fund suspensions