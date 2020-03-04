Profit Warnings
Are we heading for a Europe-led correction?
Investors should lower exposure to Europe
The firms that will thrive as Brexit unfolds
UK markets have become increasingly volatile, as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms ever larger.
Miton's Williams warns of 'liftshaft' activity in UK share prices
Falls of as much as 70%
Funds hit as Dixons Carphone shares tumble 30% on profit warning
Currently trading at 177p
Update: Woodford-backed Provident Financial booted out of FTSE 100
Shares fell nearly 70% on profit warning
UK profit warnings in Q2 jump to highest level since financial crisis
Exacerbated by Brexit effect
Revealed: Investment trust winners and losers post Brexit
Woodford Patient Capital among losers
Profit warnings 'biggest concern' for UK managers
Although some see opportunity