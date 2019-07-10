Procensus

Is SLA share price rise justified?

Investment

Is SLA share price rise justified?

Observations from Procensus

clock 10 July 2019 •
Shareholders lose faith in Natixis after H2O scandal

Industry

Shareholders lose faith in Natixis after H2O scandal

Data from Procensus poll

clock 10 July 2019 •
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA

Industry

Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA

According to Procensus survey

clock 05 November 2018 •
Trustpilot