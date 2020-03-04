principles-based regulation

Regulator's staff costs jump £15m
Staff costs at the regulator were £15.4m higher than budgeted for following its decision to make a one-off contribution of £22m to reduce its defined benefit pension scheme deficit.

Skandia stalls on 'super clean' launch
Skandia has expressed fresh doubts about negotiating preferential share classes with fund managers, instead focusing on launching unbundled share classes that will continue to pay rebates.