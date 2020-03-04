principles-based regulation
CLS launches structured product trading platform for MiFID II compliance
'Game-changer for the structured products sector'
AllianzGI appoints chief sustainability officer
Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer to assume role immediately
Major fund groups 'falling short' on responsible investing
Several of the UK's major asset managers are falling short on stewardship and responsible investment practice, according to NGO ShareAction.
Regulators set to scrutinise 'too big to fail' asset managers
Some of the UK's largest asset managers could face more onerous financial requirements after regulators unveiled proposals to subject fund giants to greater scrutiny.
FCA bans four over 'disgraceful' occupation pension advice
Four men have been banned from working in financial services over their ‘disgraceful' behaviour in relation to occupation pensions which saw them net £4m in unnecessary commission.
FCA launches consultation into cash for corporate access
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on proposed changes to the rules governing the use of dealing commission by fund managers, in particular how they pay for access to company CEOs.
FCA begins phase two of 'statistically significant' RDR review
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sent emails to 120 advisory firms asking them to complete a questionnaire that will form the basis of part two of its three-pronged review into the impact of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
APFA to FCA: Give advisers a break on new rules and 'regulatory dividend'
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has written to the regulator to ask for a period of regulatory certainty to allow advisory firms to adapt fully to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
FCA to up Absolute Return disclosure demands
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to enforce new absolute return disclosure requirements but has opted not to implement the more stringent proposals some had recommended.
Wheatley: Hardline stance will be FCA's legacy
Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has said he wants the regulator's legacy to reflect it ensured wrongdoers "faced the full consequences" of their actions.
Arch Cru: FCA writes to advisers who failed to report on redress scheme
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to advisers asking them why they failed to comply to its redress scheme rules in reporting back on the number of eligible Arch Cru claimants they had on their books.
FCA to probe £900bn unit-linked funds and annuities market
The head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed details of its thematic review into the £902bn unit-linked funds sector - and said it is also looking into the annuity market.
Regulatory reform costs doubled in swansong year of FSA
Regulatory reform costs of the former regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) more than doubled in the last year of its operation and could in future be levied on firms, the FSA annual report has revealed today.
Regulator's staff costs jump £15m
Staff costs at the regulator were £15.4m higher than budgeted for following its decision to make a one-off contribution of £22m to reduce its defined benefit pension scheme deficit.
FCA chief Wheatley handed £650k pay package
Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Martin Wheatley received a remuneration package of £650,000 last year, it has been revealed.
Wheatley 100 days in: FCA 'very different animal' to FSA
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is going in the right direction to becoming a "genuinely different" regulator and will put greater emphasis on competition, its chief executive Martin Wheatley has said.
FCA asks Hargreaves to reveal details of share class negotiations
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has asked Hargreaves Lansdown to share details of its negotiations with fund groups over clean share class pricing.
FCA probes currency markets amid rigging allegations
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is probing the potential manipulation of currency markets, following revelations a number of traders at leading banks have rigged exchange rates.
FundsNetwork: Legacy ban will cost far more than FCA predicts
Fidelity FundsNetwork has warned the true cost of implementing the 2016 legacy rebate ban could be far higher than the regulator's predictions because of rules on contacting ‘dormant' clients.
Skandia stalls on 'super clean' launch
Skandia has expressed fresh doubts about negotiating preferential share classes with fund managers, instead focusing on launching unbundled share classes that will continue to pay rebates.
FCA warns groups not to raise charges on funds in move to clean pricing
The FCA has moved to crack down on the potential for fund costs to rise as a result of the introduction of clean share classes.