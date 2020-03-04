Principal
Principal launches Real Estate Debt fund in UK
First time strategy available to UK
Principal appoints Stumpff as European chief
Previous CEO to focus on wealth management
Property investments: Time to consider more esoteric options?
As flows into traditional property investments have accelerated this year, fund buyers have been looking outside traditional assets to more esoteric investment options.
'A cast iron rental stream': Principal property fund diversifies into prisons
Investors looking to diversify their property investments should consider buying into alternative sectors such as prisons, according to Principal Global Investors' Simon Hedger.
Has the FSA got the rules right with RDR?
As we enter 2013, a number of people are asking themselves whether this regulatory re engineering project is going to be worth it and whether the price of change will prove justified.
Principal Global Investors unveils US equity income product
Principal Global Investors has unveiled a US income product to be managed by its US-based affiliate Edge Asset Management.
Principal acquires Iain Nicholson IM for Northern expansion
Principal Investment Management has acquired discretionary investment manager Iain Nicholson Investment as it expands its presence in the regions.
Do your clients' funds feature on Principal's Black List?
Principal Investment Management has placed a number of veteran UK income managers onto its infamous Black List of funds, part of the group's latest Income Study.