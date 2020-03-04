preferential shares
HSBC GAM chief: Why we have not done super clean deals
HSBC Global Asset Management's chief executive Andy Clark is ruling out introducing preferentially priced share classes, saying they are akin to "endorsements" of individual platforms.
Hargreaves: Why we will not bulk switch clients into clean share classes
Hargreaves Lansdown will not be carrying out bulk switches of client money from bundled to clean or super clean share classes, Investment Week can reveal.
Standard Life's Dow: The winners and losers of the 'super clean' world
Graham Dow (pictured), Standard Life's head of investment group relationships who has been spearheading negotiations with fund groups over 'super clean' share classes, looks at the possible outcomes of the discounted deal debate.
BlackRock joins calls for 'bare' share classes
BlackRock has joined a growing list of fund groups to reject calls for a ‘super clean' share class, instead favouring a single stripped-down class to avoid adviser confusion.
RBS in talks with govt to reinstate preference dividends
RBS could start paying dividends to preference shareholders again later this year, which could lead to a £400m capital raising.