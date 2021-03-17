Prashant Khemka

White Oak founder Khemka eyes post-Covid market 'normalisation' for India

Asia

GDP expected to grow 11.5% in 2021

clock 17 March 2021 •
Valuations now 'reasonably attractive' in India ahead of important year

After many years, Indian corporate earnings seem to be accelerating, with around 20% growth expected over the next couple of years.

clock 29 January 2019 •
