Hope springs for equity income
With 2010 proving a difficult year for equity income, the first quarter of 2011 has provided some hope for the sector, writes Peter Brunt, analyst at S&P Fund Services.

The golden rules of income investing
Chris Murphy, manager of the Aviva Investors UK Equity Income fund, looks at how to turn the golden rules of income investing into a successful portfolio.

BRICs and clones
Paul Wharton, chief investment strategist at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management UK, explains how the internet revolution has helped EMs emulate the West.

Give credit where credit is due
PIMCO's Ketish Pothalingam and Luke Spajic, discuss why the sterling credit market offers more opportunity than the euro and dollar markets.