pound
UK and US markets suffer worst day of the year on currency war concerns
Renminbi devalued
'Forecasts are there to be beaten': Sterling spikes as Hammond delivers upbeat outlook in Spring Statement
Up 0.46% against the US dollar
UK inflation 'peaks' as sterling hits post-Brexit high
CPI drops to 3%
Looking past the 'Brexit bore-fest' in 2018
UK in a bull market
Update: Sterling falls as Brexit talks reach second stage
Follows 'progress report' last week
Will triggering of Article 50 be a damp squib?
Sterling trading at an eight-week high
Yen set to record longest rally since 2011
Eight day of successive gains