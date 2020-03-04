Platforum
Why are female-founded businesses struggling to secure capital?
'Gargantuan challenge'
How can investment trusts attract the next generation of investors?
Adapting old products to a new - and younger - client base
Gallery: The highlights from this year's Women in Investment Awards
Behind the scenes from inaugural ceremony
Interactive Investor updates pricing structure to flat fee model
£22.50 fixed quarterly trading cost
AXA Elevate deal: Platform market will split into 'buyers and sellers'
Is Standard Life/Axa deal a watershed moment?
Mackay resigns from The Platforum
Holly Mackay, the founder and MD of platform advice, research, and events firm The Platforum, has resigned from the business, the group has confirmed.
Platforum founder Holly Mackay to take sabbatical
Holly Mackay, the founder and MD of platform advice, research and events business The Platforum, is to take a sabbatical later this year, Investment Week can reveal.
Platforms 'the big winners of the 2014 Budget'
Platforms have been labelled the biggest winners of the 2014 Budget, as the increase in the ISA allowance and a move to provide more flexibility for retirees gives the sector a boost.
Fallout: Will the D2C price war infect the advised market?
Could the intense price war among D2C platform providers spill over into the advised space? Henry Brennan finds out what it could mean for long-term sustainability.
Bestinvest targets SIPP accounts with 30bps clean pricing
Bestinvest looks set to target the mid-tier SIPP market after revealing a clean pricing model beginning at 30bps for SIPP accounts below £250,000.
Platforum: Hargreaves will continue to dominate D2C market
Hargreaves Lansdown has been tipped to add the £3.5bn in assets needed to replace the revenues lost from its clean pricing model in just nine months by consultancy the Platforum as it continues to 'dominate' the D2C space.
Morningstar Conference: What does the future hold for investment platforms?
Holly Mackay of Platforum expects to see the greatest growth in the workplace savings market, with platforms becoming ubiquitous over time.