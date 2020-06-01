platform fees

Hargreaves Lansdown wounded by Woodford in latest Which? platform rating survey

Platforms

Hargreaves Lansdown wounded by Woodford in latest Which? platform rating survey

Fallen to joint sixth place

clock 01 June 2020 •
Hargreaves Lansdown waives platform fee on Woodford Equity Income

Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown waives platform fee on Woodford Equity Income

Effective immediately

clock 05 June 2019 •
7IM cuts platform fees for high-net-worth investors

Platforms

7IM cuts platform fees for high-net-worth investors

On investments above £2m

clock 25 March 2019 •
FE launches MiFID II-friendly charges tool for advisers

Advisory

FE launches MiFID II-friendly charges tool for advisers

'Meaningful client reporting'

clock 09 October 2018 •
Trustpilot