What core points of difference do absolute return bonds offer?

PARTNER INSIGHT: Mike Amey, managing director and portfolio manager for the PIMCO GIS Global Libor Plus Bond fund, on why a 'balanced' and active investment approach is helping to generate returns whilst maintaining a low risk profile.

clock 23 April 2018 •
Where are the best opportunities outside of traditional credit markets?

PARTNER INSIGHT: PIMCO explains how the US mortgage market could provide opportunities for active managers as we enter a new period of potentially higher volatility

clock 23 April 2018 •
Friend or foe: Bond markets in 2018

PARTNER INSIGHT: Mike Amey, managing director and portfolio manager for the PIMCO Select UK Income Bond and PIMCO GIS Global Libor Plus Bond funds, on how he is approaching the bond universe in today's atypical market cycle.

clock 13 April 2018 •
Three bond themes for a changing macroeconomic backdrop

PARTNER INSIGHT: Markets entered 2018 with the wind at their back: investors saw double-digit equity returns, strong momentum and expectations that the synchronised global growth and corporate earnings recovery would continue. However, as recent volatility...

clock 09 April 2018 •
