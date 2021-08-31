ADVERTISEMENT

Pictet Wealth Management

Pictet Wealth Management appoints Robert Suss as UK CEO

People moves

Pictet Wealth Management appoints Robert Suss as UK CEO

Heinrich Adami retires

clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 