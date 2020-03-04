PFS
PFS names Sanlam's John White president for 2018/19
26 years in financial services
Keith Richards: How quotas can help address gender inequality
Countering 'unconscious bias'
Meet the Adviser Champions: PFS's Keith Richards
New series of video interviews
APFA calls on FCA to tighten rules around unregulated investments
'Current system not working'
Schroder Income Maximiser falls into SPW's 'Black List' after tough 2015
Ranking of UK Equity Income funds
Income Study: Chelverton top as Jupiter and Newton return to Black List
Renewed underperformance by Newton and Jupiter's UK equity income funds has seen both fall back into Sanlam Private Wealth's 'Black List' of underperforming UK dividend-focused portfolios.
In pictures: Fund Manager of the Year Award Winners
In pictures: Fund Manager of the Year
One to Watch: PFS TwentyFour Dynamic Bond fund
PFS TwentyFour Dynamic Bond fund
BNY Mellon's Goodsir joins PFS as adviser
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has announced that Scott Goodsir, managing director and head of wholesale for BNY Mellon Asset Management, has been appointed as an adviser to its board.
Goddard to retire as PFS chief
Personal Finance Society (PFS) chief executive Fay Goddard is to retire next near after five years in the job.