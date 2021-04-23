PFI
How investors can benefit from infrastructure spending
For investors in the UK infrastructure sector, the outcome of the General Election has provided an element of relief.
Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?
Managers spooked over prospect of Corbyn premiership
Government to ditch PF2 to fund infrastructure projects
PF2 only been used six times since 2012
Property vs infrastructure: Where are the opportunities?
Real estate 'superior returns coming to an end'
Gravis's Argent: Infrastructure sector has had a 'perfect storm'
Nationalisation debate a key issue