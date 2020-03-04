Petrobras
State of play: What Brazilian reforms could mean for emerging markets investors
Privatisation of government assets to boost growth
The equity cushion myth: What the WeWork saga can teach us
Margins of safety can be thin at worst of times
Olympics Special: Fund managers' gold medal stocks from ten host countries
Best ideas from host countries since 1980
BlackRock's Landers promotes Petrobras back into top ten holdings
Will Landers, manager of the BlackRock Latin American investment trust, has increased his exposure to Brazilian large-cap stocks, including beleaguered state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, as he believes these companies will benefit when foreign flows...