personal wealth

Caroline Connellan departs Brooks Macdonald to lead SLA's personal wealth arm

People moves

Caroline Connellan departs Brooks Macdonald to lead SLA's personal wealth arm

Brooks Macdonald names Andrew Shepherd as successor

clock 17 May 2021 • 3 min read
Unlocking dormant assets means wealth managers can change lives

Multi-asset

Unlocking dormant assets means wealth managers can change lives

Dormant Assets Scheme has positive impact on society

clock 27 September 2019 •
Trustpilot