Personal Asset
Troy's Lyon warns valuations are near pre-crisis peaks
Troy's Sebastian Lyon, manager of the £600m Personal Assets investment trust, has warned equity and bond valuations are approaching pre-crisis peaks, and bullish investors could get caught out if they fail to brace their portfolios for a market correction....
Morningstar: The ten trusts investors eyed up in Q1
Morningstar has named the ten most popular investment trusts investors paid close attention to during Q1.
Six defensive investment trusts for a market pull-back
Global stock markets have notched up impressive gains over the past three months, with the FTSE 100 yesterday breaking the 6,400 barrier to reach a five-year high.
The case for investment trusts
James Budden, head of investment trusts at Baillie Gifford, explains why advisers should consider the virtues of investment trusts. Lawrence Gosling reports.