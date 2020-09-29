Persimmon

FTSE 100 dividends fall to lowest level in eight years

Equities

FTSE 100 dividends fall to lowest level in eight years

Dividend payments now expected to fall for two consecutive years

clock 29 September 2020 •
'Make or break': Handful of firms could save blue-chip index's dividend yield over 2020

Equities

'Make or break': Handful of firms could save blue-chip index's dividend yield over 2020

Predictions amid wave of dividend cuts

clock 04 May 2020 •
Link Group: 'UK recession is already underway'

UK

Link Group: 'UK recession is already underway'

Up to 51% of dividends could be cut

clock 09 April 2020 •
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market

UK

Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market

Property and tech expected to boom

clock 12 February 2020 •
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived

Markets

General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived

Brexit key issue on table

clock 13 December 2019 •
Ardevora's Lang turns over 20% of his UK Income fund after 'frustrating' 2018

Investment

Ardevora's Lang turns over 20% of his UK Income fund after 'frustrating' 2018

Fund lost 10.57% last year

clock 15 January 2019 •
Gallery: Five charts reflecting the CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies

Industry

Gallery: Five charts reflecting the CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies

Male CEOs earn up to 110% more than females

clock 21 August 2018 •
IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

UK

IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

Letters to 35 companies

clock 17 April 2018 •
UK housebuilders: Value or value trap?

UK

UK housebuilders: Value or value trap?

Overcoming rising house prices and political challenges

clock 12 April 2018 •
Trustpilot