Pensions Minister
The full list of pensions ministers since 1998
15 ministers responsible for pensions since 1997
Business leaders urge govt to scrap pensions minister post
The Institute of Directors (IoD) has made a plea to the next elected government to not make any more changes to pension legislation or even appoint a pensions minister.
Fidelity's Clougherty: We will be a force to be reckoned with in the passive fund space
Fidelity's move into passive funds
Ex-FSA chairman calls for pension age to rise to 70 as soon as 2040
The state pension age should rise to 70 by 2040 - more than 20 years earlier than scheduled under government changes - the former chairman of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) Lord Adair Turner said last night.
Govt to force full disclosure on pension charges
Pension fund managers will be forced to fully disclose details of hidden costs associated with their products under new government plans, according to reports.
Govt explores new types of pension schemes
The government is assessing new types of pension scheme designed to even out the risks between employer and employee following the closure of many final salary pensions by private firms.