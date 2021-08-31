ADVERTISEMENT

Peasey

Neuberger Berman looks to LGIM for new director of European ESG investing role

People moves

Neuberger Berman looks to LGIM for new director of European ESG investing role

Sarah Peasey appointed

clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

24 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 