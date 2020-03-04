Patient Capital Review
Woodford to cut unquoted holdings in £4.3bn Equity Income fund to zero
Direct illiquid holdings to be reduced
FCA proposes changes for better access to patient capital by retail investors
Discussion paper also launched
How will demand for VCTs and EISs hold up in 2018/19?
Tax-efficient investment commentators predict demand for venture capital trusts (VCTs) will be "huge" this tax year but warn fundraising levels could be hit by a lack of available capacity and other pressures from new rules.
John Glencross: Don't mourn death of asset-backed EIS schemes
UK can be world’s entrepreneurial capital
Government considers 'knowledge-intensive EIS fund structure'
Consultation ends on 11 May 2018
Going 'all in': The Autumn Budget represents a huge step up for EIS
There was major news in the Autumn Budget for the enterprise investment scheme (EIS), with significant changes that greatly enhance what was already a world-leading set of tax incentives, writes Dermot Campbell is CEO of Kuber Ventures.
Autumn Budget 2017: New EIS and VCT rules revealed to boost investment in higher risk businesses
Support for knowledge-intensive businesses
A question of access: Realising the goals of the Patient Capital Review on venture capital schemes
Despite the UK being home to one of the world's most dominant financial centres, it ranks only 13th in the OECD in terms of the number of scale-up businesses based in the country.