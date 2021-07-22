Patient Capital

abrdn's Bird: How asset managers can serve the next generation of investors

Investment

Time to adopt new ways of thinking

clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
IA reveals details of regulation shake-up proposals

Alternatives

Including establishment of LTAF

clock 30 July 2019 •
Woodford to cut unquoted holdings in £4.3bn Equity Income fund to zero

Investment

Direct illiquid holdings to be reduced

clock 05 May 2019 •
FCA proposes changes for better access to patient capital by retail investors

Regulation

Discussion paper also launched

clock 12 December 2018 •
Budget 2018: Top ten takeaways

Regulation

Key announcements on UK growth, Brexit and tax

clock 30 October 2018 •
HM Treasury: We are 'committed' to supporting asset managers post-Brexit

Asset Managers

Need to remain competitive

clock 08 November 2017 •
Kuber CEO Campbell: Bold thinking required to overhaul patient capital

VCTs/EIS

The Treasury's "patient capital" review has put forward a whole range of ideas for supporting investment in those businesses that want to make the jump from "start-up" to "scale-up", and some of its proposals would undoubtedly cost public money, writes...

clock 03 October 2017 •
Warning on EIS budget clampdown

VCTs/EIS

Plans to stop high earners abusing tax reliefs

clock 17 September 2017 •
How can we build a fit for purpose patient capital industry?

VCTs/EIS

Dermot Campbell, CEO of Kuber Ventures, responds to the most recent Treasury consultation on supporting innovative businesses

clock 13 September 2017 •
