Time to adopt new ways of thinking
Direct illiquid holdings to be reduced
Discussion paper also launched
Need to remain competitive
The Treasury's "patient capital" review has put forward a whole range of ideas for supporting investment in those businesses that want to make the jump from "start-up" to "scale-up", and some of its proposals would undoubtedly cost public money, writes...
Dermot Campbell, CEO of Kuber Ventures, responds to the most recent Treasury consultation on supporting innovative businesses