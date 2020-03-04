past performance
FCA to urge EU authorities to address PRIIPs failings
EU review to be completed this year
FCA shines light on fund benchmark and fee disclosures
Following Asset Management Market Study
Fundhouse reveals fund selection track record to demonstrate added value
67% of Tier 1 funds outperformed
Revealed: The funds kicked out of FE's Invest Approved list as it takes more defensive stance
Majedie UK Income among leavers
PRIIPs rules under fresh attack as ESAs rebuff performance methodology amendments
Concerns about 'moderate' scenario
Concerns over performance and fees as investors eye 'new' alternatives
The number of investors allocating to ‘new' alternatives such as infrastructure and private debt is on the rise, according to the Preqin Global Alternatives Report.
Gosling's Grouse: What is the solution to the fund capacity conundrum?
When the FCA announced recently it was going to look into the issue of the soft-closing of funds I was tempted to say "better late than never".
Are these the four biggest platitudes of fund management?
Graham Bentley argues fund managers are increasingly difficult to tell apart.
Morningstar unveils post-RDR fund data solution
Morningstar has revealed how it intends to present past fund performance post-RDR, following the introduction of new ‘clean' share classes.