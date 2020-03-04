Parmenion Fund Research
Results, rebrands and robo-advice: The wealth management sector in Q3
The wealth management space has shown no signs of slowing down despite the quiet summer season. Here Investment Week chronicles the biggest events of the third quarter of 2015 from acquisitions to robo-advice.
Make or break: Is the US robust enough to cope with a rate rise?
Meera Hearnden, senior investment manager at Parmenion Capital Partners, argues the pace of interest rate increases could negatively impact the US
Aberdeen merger plans given red light by investors
Two mergers fail to gain approval
Aberdeen AM acquires DFM and platform Parmenion
Strategy to grow Solutions business
Will Old Mutual UK Alpha suffer as Buxton takes up CEO role?
As Richard Buxton becomes chief executive of Old Mutual Global Investors, Investment Week asks fund buyers whether he can combine the role with the management of his £2.3bn Old Mutual UK Alpha fund.
Parmenion launches active/passive blend portfolio
Parmenion Capital Partners will unveil a new product which will blend both active and passive investments according to market conditions.
Time to hedge bets? Six selectors' top absolute return picks
With market volatility on the increase, Investment Week asked six fund selectors for their absolute return recommendations.
A new political backdrop for the UK, Europe's Greek pain and distorted equity markets
Fund managers give their views on the key issues impacting global asset classes and outline how they are positioning portfolios.
Election jitters, oil and Japan
Fund managers give their views on the key issues impacting global asset classes and outline how they are positioning portfolios.
Wealth managers renew call for access to best share class deals
Wealth managers are urging fund providers to open preferentially-priced share classes to their businesses, as opposed to just the largest, typically platform-based distributors.
Parmenion ups exposure to Europe and EMs but cuts UK
Monetary policy changes have prompted Parmenion to adjust the European and UK equity weightings in its tactical portfolios.
What is the best way to calculate fund past performance?
The Investment Association (IA)'s plans to overhaul how funds' past performance is calculated has sparked debate among investment managers.
Parmenion sees profits double as AUM breaks through £1bn
Platform Parmenion has reported a surge in profits of more than 100% in the last year, after its assets under management rose above £1bn.
Parmenion launches in-house pension account
Parmenion has launched its own in-house pension account as a complement to its range of third-party SIPP wrappers.
Ex-Hargreaves analyst Meera Hearnden joins Parmenion
Parmenion has hired ex-Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Meera Hearnden as it expands its investment capability.
The Big Question: How are you positioned for this year?
THE BIQ QUESTION
Big Question: Should we fear a China slowdown?
As data from China shows growth is already slowing, managers assess the government's response and the implications for investors.
The Big Question: What are the implications for Russia of another six years of Putin?
After a four year hiatus, Vladimir Putin won back the Russian presidency last week. Managers debate the consequences of his victory.
Big Question: Are hopes of a US recovery overblown?
As signs point toward a recovery across the pond, we ask industry experts whether the current progress can be maintained...