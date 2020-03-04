Openwork
Omnis adds six strategies to fund range
More launches planned for 2019
Omnis swaps Schroders for Franklin Templeton's Morton on UK Equity fund
Colin Morton taking over
Openwork chooses T. Rowe Price to manage £500m US mandate
Replacing BNY Mellon
Openwork hires Tilney's head of investment to launch discretionary service
Available in April
Jupiter and Baillie Gifford win Openwork mandates
Cedric de Fonclare to run European fund
Wealth manager complaints drop in second half of 2015
Top six advice firms see complaints drop
Woodford to manage new UK equity fund for Openwork
Available through Openwork platform
Openwork chief executive exits for Old Mutual Wealth
Old Mutual Wealth has hired Openwork's chief executive Mary-Anne McIntyre as chief distribution officer.
Cofunds names Openwork's Davis as CEO
Cofunds has appointed Openwork CEO Martin Davis as chief executive.
Omnis unveils multi-asset protected fund
Omnis Investments, the joint venture between Openwork and fund manager Octopus, has launched a new multi-asset vehicle offering downside protection.