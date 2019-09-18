ONS inflation

UK inflation slips to 32-month low

Economics

UK inflation slips to 32-month low

Unexpectedly large drop

clock 18 September 2019 •
'Picture remains bleak' despite inflation fall to 2.7% in February

UK

'Picture remains bleak' despite inflation fall to 2.7% in February

Seven-month low

clock 20 March 2018 •
Trustpilot