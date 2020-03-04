OMT
Playing the interest rate game
Causer: The financial crisis - past, present and future
Paul Causer, co-head of fixed interest and co-manager of the Invesco Perpetual Global Financial Capital fund, looks at what has been done over the past year to tackle the problems in the financials sector.
A short lesson in exchange rate determination
Willem Verhagen, senior economist at ING Investment Management, investigates which ‘fundamentals' really matter for the euro.
Will quantitative easing go far enough?
Tim Drayson, economist at Legal & General Investment Management, reviews the recent pledges of the world's largest central banks and their potential impact on the "great muddling through"
The pressures facing global equities
SPECIAL REPORT
Policy intervention at root of bond market problems - TwentyFour
Bond markets are set to stay correlated to equity markets, according to Mark Holman at TwentyFour Asset Management.
World on collision course for Lehmans 2.0?
Four years after Lehman Brothers suffered the largest bankruptcy in US history, a former vice president at the investment bank has warned the financial system is on a ‘collision course' for another 2008-style event.
A sterile landscape
A place incapable of supporting life as we know it - a good description of where ECB monetary policy is leading us.