OMAM
OMAM CEO Bain steps down after Old Mutual reduced stake in business
James Ritchie appointed interim replacement
OMGI's Ide: 'We need to stop punching below our weight'
BIG INTERVIEW
Ex-OMAM marketing head Wilson joins Premier
Simon Wilson has joined Premier Asset Management to spearhead its marketing capabilities.
SocGen's Barker takes on credit research role at OMAM
Tim Barker has joined Old Mutual Asset Managers as head of credit research within the group's fixed income and macro team.
Old Mutual to cut 30 staff as SIG, OMAM merge
Old Mutual is preparing to cut 30 jobs as it merges Skandia Investment Group and Old Mutual Asset Managers into a single division.
Bond managers turn to derivatives and 'Facebunds' trade
Strategic bond managers are upping their use of derivatives as liquidity issues, dislocated pricing structures and cheaper trading opportunities transform how they manage their portfolios.
OMAM's Nickols reshapes UK Select for 'market bounce back'
Dan Nickols, Old Mutual Asset Managers' (OMAM) top performing small-cap manager, has reshaped his £468m UK Select Smaller Companies fund to gain greater exposure high quality cyclical firms.
The Big Question: What is your currency strategy?
THE BIG QUESTION
Are we facing a bear market in bonds?
FACING THE FACTS
The year in quotes...10 of the best
THEY SAID WHAT?
Managers back UK housebuilders despite threat of recession in UK
Managers believe sensible business plans will support housebuilders and offer greater scope to grow profits than government's stimulus package.
Are high yield bonds attractive after 'violent' sell-off?
HIGH YIELD, POST SELL-OFF
Cowley: Bond market rally is in its death throes
OMAM's Stewart Cowley has said the global bond market is in the last throes of a rally, even as the Federal Reserve looks to cut yields via Operation Twist.
OMAM chief executive Baxter exits
Peter Baxter, chief executive of Old Mutual Asset Managers UK, has exited the firm to pursue other opportunitues.
OMAM to launch UK long/short fund for Murphy
Old Mutual Asset Managers is to launch a long/short UK equity fund for Simon Murphy.
Managers' bargain buys as FTSE slumps
The last few weeks have seen unprecedented market volatility as investors take fright at the ongoing debt crisis in the eurozone and a series of weak economic data from the US.
Bond stars scrap shorts on treasuries as yields plunge
Old Mutual's Stewart Cowley and LGIM's Richard Hodges have reversed their short duration stances and removed their treasury short positions as the flight to safety pushes yields to record lows.
Why the rotation into defensives is the wrong decision
KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON
FTSE 250 payouts will drive UK dividends up 10% this year
Old Mutual Asset Managers' Stephen Message said UK dividends will rise 10% this year, driven by FTSE 250 companies increasing payouts for shareholders.
OMAM's Nickols: UK small caps to jump 10% in second half
Dan Nickols, Old Mutual Asset Managers' (OMAM) top performing small cap manager, has backed share prices to soar in the second half of the year by 10% or more.
OMAM prepares to hard-close Kerr's UK Dynamic Equity fund
Old Mutual Asset Managers is preparing to hard-close its two-year-old UK Dynamic Equity fund to protect performance.
Five of the Best: UK turnaround stories
Old Mutual Asset Managers' Richard Watts highlights five UK stocks he is backing to benefit from self-help despite the tough economic conditions they face.
OMAM's Watts looks to AIM for growth prospects
Old Mutual Asset Managers' Richard Watts is set to invest 10% in secondary listings and AIM stocks to take advantage of the area's strong growth prospects.